President of Kazakhstan arrives in Chinese capital

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Beijing, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kazakhstan.

The SCO Summit concluded earlier in the Chinese city of Tianjin. President Tokayev’s visit will continue tomorrow in Beijing.

“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, and will also hold a series of meetings with the heads of major Chinese companies. In addition, the President will attend the opening ceremony of the Kazakhstan Cultural Center,” the statement said.

Earlier, the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO member countries, as well as the “SCO Plus” summit, took place in the city of Tianjin.