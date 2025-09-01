BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Trend News Agency has been awarded a diploma from Azerbaijan's Press Council.

Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid presented the diploma to Director General of Trend News Agency Ilgar Huseynov.

Trend received recognition for its contributions to the establishment and advancement of independent media traditions in Azerbaijan, as well as for its exemplary promotion of Azerbaijani realities on a global platform, on the occasion of its 30th anniversary.

Trend News Agency was established in 1995 and has subsequently emerged as a preeminent media entity within the Azerbaijani landscape. The agency, through its multilingual dissemination of news in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English, has strategically positioned itself to penetrate a diverse audience spectrum, extending its reach beyond national confines into the global information ecosystem. Trend presently disseminates operational news across various domains, including economic frameworks, political landscapes, societal dynamics, cultural narratives, and athletic developments, alongside comprehensive analytical resources. Today, the agency adeptly sustains its operational trajectory as a pivotal and trustworthy information conduit, not only within Azerbaijan but also across the broader regional landscape.