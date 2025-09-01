Kazakhstan, China’s CRRC strengthen partnership in locomotive manufacturing
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
"Samruk-Kazyna" and CRRC discussed expanding cooperation in locomotive manufacturing and modernization of Kazakhstan’s railway fleet. CRRC has already supplied over 6,000 freight cars, 150 passenger cars, and 100 locomotives.
