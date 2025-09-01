President Pezeshkian highlights EAEU’s role in strengthening Iran-Russia links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can speed up the development of mutual relations between Iran and Russia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in China today, Trend reports.

According to him, the long-term comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia has created favorable conditions for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian also said that the process of maintaining continuous mutual relations with Russia is of great value to Iran.

"International platforms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are a suitable base for promoting the idea of multilateralism," he noted.

During the meeting, Putin said that the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU will play a significant role in increasing trade cooperation between the two countries.

Putin added that the two countries also maintain ongoing mutual cooperation regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

