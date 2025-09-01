Turkmenistan set to initiate its agronomic grain sowing campaign

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 1. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has approved the start of Turkmenistan’s grain sowing campaign, set to begin on September 3 in all regions of the country, Trend reports.

As tradition dictates, the campaign will be launched with the participation of respected elders. Deputy Prime Minister Tangryguly Atakhalliyev reported on the agro-industrial sector’s performance for January-August, noting overall agricultural growth of 10.4 percent compared to the same period last year.

Among key results: the Ministry of Agriculture achieved 2.4 percent growth, the State Water Management Committee 33.4 percent, the Türkmenpagta concern 19.5 percent, and the Türkmengallaönümleri association 3.8 percent. Investment development in the sector exceeded targets by more than double.

The president stressed that ongoing agricultural reforms aim to boost high-quality production and ensure food security. The Cabinet meeting also reviewed results of the country’s overall performance during the first eight months of 2025.

