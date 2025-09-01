Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 1 September 2025 20:03 (UTC +04:00)
Trial of Armenian individuals accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity continues (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Armenia's aggressive policy has once again been confirmed during open court proceedings in criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

