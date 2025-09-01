Uzbekistan pushes for stronger trade and investment ties within SCO

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. It is necessary to consolidate efforts to remove trade barriers, harmonize standards, and actively promote industrial cooperation and innovation, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the SCO Plus meeting, Trend reports.

“In order to launch an effective platform for business dialogue with the participation of all interested partners, we propose holding the SCO Invest Forum on an annual basis. We are ready to host the first forum next year in Uzbekistan,” the head of state noted.

According to the President, SCO member states possess enormous scientific and technological potential, which can ensure major breakthroughs in such advanced fields as artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, bioengineering, and renewable energy.

As a practical step, the President proposed the establishment of a SCO Network of Innovation and Technology Hubs, which would serve as a platform for generating new ideas and ensuring effective technology transfer.