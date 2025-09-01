SCO member states throwing their weight behind Iran's involvement in Interbank Consortium

TIANJIN, China, September 1.​ The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) are eager to fast-track the process of linking Iran’s authorized bank to the workings of the Interbank Consortium (SCO IBC), aiming to get the ball rolling without further ado, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

This came through in the Tianjin Declaration, brought about after the meeting of the Council of Heads of Member States held on September 1 in China's Tianjin.

The member states underscored the pivotal function of the SCO IBC, which, throughout its two-decade tenure, has evolved into a broadly leveraged apparatus within the financial ecosystem.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel