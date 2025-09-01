Trend News Agency proves its news credibility - People’s Writer of Azerbaijan

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone—its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

People’s Writer of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, Anar Rzayev, shared his thoughts on the anniversary of Trend.

In his statement to the agency, Rzayev pointed out that Trend stands out as a trusted media resource.

“Trend International News Agency is a precise, prompt, and reliable media source for readers. The honorable 30 years from the first days of our independence to the present have strengthened Trend, turning it into a reputable agency both in our country and internationally. The most widely read news on public-political, economic, scientific, educational, and cultural issues, along with in-depth analysis and investigative pieces, is the result of the professional work of the Trend team. In particular, Trend has played an exceptional role in promoting Azerbaijani culture. I wholeheartedly congratulate the entire staff of the agency on this anniversary and wish them continued success in their honorable mission of serving our nation," he said.