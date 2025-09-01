President of Kazakhstan supports Trans-Altai dialogue initiative at SCO summit

TIANJIN, China, September 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his support for the Trans-Altai Dialogue initiative during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

In the course of his speech, Tokayev highlighted the strengthening of cooperation in the transit and transport sector as another key priority.

He underscored the extensive prospects of the Belt and Road Initiative, which has garnered backing from more than 150 nations.



“This international initiative has the potential to yield an annual economic impact of up to $1.5 trillion for stakeholders engaged in trade and logistics activities along the Belt and Road corridor.” Substantial prospects are concurrently manifested through the north-south and east-west logistical corridors, in addition to the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. A groundbreaking endeavor is the establishment of the Trans-Altai Dialogue, designed to strategically leverage the distinctive attributes of the Altai region within Eurasia—renowned for its geographical expanse, demographic diversity, and economic clout—unifying Kazakhstan, Russia, China, and Mongolia in a collaborative framework.

To actualize extensive initiatives and undertakings, it is imperative to enhance logistical interconnectivity among our nations and collaboratively strategize on transit pricing frameworks. These matters may be incorporated into the strategic agenda of forthcoming negotiations and dialogues among port and logistics center executives at the inaugural SCO forum in November in the city of Aktau,” articulated President Tokayev.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel