Uzbekistan calls for expansion of SCO and enhanced cooperation with Global South nations

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. I am convinced that the expansion of the SCO’s dialogue partners, including states from other regions, will transform the organization into a platform for cooperation with the countries of the Global South, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

“We advocate for the consistent expansion of the organization, as the success of the ‘SCO model’ lies in its openness and focus on broad cooperation. We are ready to support the aspirations of states that connect their future with the SCO,” the president emphasized.

He noted that a systemic crisis of trust, escalating conflicts, weakening multilateral institutions, and fragmentation of the global trading system are undermining the foundations of international security and stability. In such circumstances, mutual understanding and solidarity among SCO member states are not merely valuable assets but essential for preserving peace across our vast region.

“It is particularly important that the SCO remains a platform for equal dialogue, mutual respect, and partnership. This enables us to balance interests and find joint solutions to the most complex challenges of our time,” he added.

President Mirziyoyev stressed that the SCO’s voice should be even more compelling and resolute, reflecting the organization’s collective political will and serving as a call for decisive action in the pursuit of a peaceful future and sustainable progress.

He outlined Uzbekistan’s vision for further deepening multilateral partnerships. First and foremost, it is essential to enhance the efficiency of the organization, strengthen its institutions, and improve mechanisms for implementing decisions. He expressed confidence that the transformation process initiated at the Samarkand Summit will contribute to achieving these critical objectives.

“Collaboration within the security domain continues to be a paramount focus of the SCO.” Today, there is an escalating demand for synergistic frameworks and innovative paradigms to cultivate trust and guarantee equilibrium,” the president articulated.



He underscored the criticality of embracing the SCO Declaration on Fortifying Multilateral Collaboration for Nuclear Security, which would establish a robust framework for the advancement of peaceful nuclear energy initiatives and emergency preparedness, thereby enhancing the global non-proliferation architecture under the auspices of the United Nations.



President Mirziyoyev articulated apprehensions regarding the evolving dynamics of terrorism and extremism, the escalation of cybercriminal activities, the proliferation and distribution of synthetic narcotics, and the expansion of organized criminal enterprises.

To effectively counter these threats, he proposed resuming the work of the Meeting of Ministers of Internal Affairs and Public Security, revising the Agreement on Cooperation in Combating Crime, and developing a Program to Combat Drug Addiction until 2030.

Finally, he expressed support for resuming the activities of the SCO–Afghanistan Contact Group, noting that one of its main tasks could be developing proposals to promote constructive dialogue and support socio-economic projects in Afghanistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel