China-Azerbaijan relations at new peak: intersection of politics and economics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ In recent years, changes in the international relations system have made it essential for countries to pursue multifaceted foreign policies. In this context, the intensification of political and economic ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China is particularly noteworthy, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

In his statement, Garayev noted that relations between the two countries hold strategic significance not only bilaterally but also within global and regional projects, especially the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He added that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China were established on April 2, 1992.

“Over this period, relations based on political trust and mutual respect have developed. China has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while Azerbaijan recognizes China’s One-China principle and has backed it in international tribunals,” Garayev said.

The political analyst emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev has visited China, where new mechanisms were developed to deepen bilateral relations.

“In 2024, the relations between the two countries were elevated to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced at the SCO Plus summit in Tianjin in September 2025 that he supports Azerbaijan’s full membership in the organization.

Azerbaijan and China support each other’s initiatives within international and regional organizations, including the UN, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Non-Aligned Movement, and the SCO. In particular, Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 in 2024 and China’s support for climate initiatives demonstrate an expanding area of mutual interest,” Garayev noted.

Garayev stressed that China is one of Azerbaijan’s main trading partners.

“By the end of 2023, trade turnover reached approximately $3 billion. Azerbaijani exports are mainly crude oil, chemical products, and agricultural goods, while China exports machinery, electronics, construction materials, and consumer goods to Azerbaijan,” he said.

Chinese companies are active across various sectors in Azerbaijan.

Garayev highlighted that increasing China-Europe cargo transport via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the Alat International Sea Port is a key priority.

“Interest from Chinese companies in renewable energy is growing. Additionally, agreements signed in 2025 have expanded cooperation in artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and information technology. Azerbaijan is a key hub in the Belt and Road Initiative. The Trans-Caspian route, also known as the Middle Corridor, offers China a secure and fast alternative logistics route bypassing Russia. Azerbaijan plays a strategic role in this corridor through both infrastructure (BTK, Alat) and its politically stable position,” he said.

Garayev concluded that Azerbaijan–China political and economic relations are based on mutual respect, strategic vision, and common interests.

“Over recent years, these relations have not only strengthened bilateral ties but also contributed to forming a new geoeconomic model in the Eurasian space. Azerbaijan’s transit country status, its potential in energy and technology, and participation in China’s global initiatives facilitate the further deepening of this cooperation. The achievements and prospects show that Azerbaijan–China relations are becoming a model not only for bilateral collaboration but also for regional stability and international cooperation,” he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel