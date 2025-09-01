Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences in connection with the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan, the publication of the Azerbaijani MFA on X said, Trend reports.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time,” the publication reads.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the powerful earthquake in Afghanistan has reached 622, with another 1,500 injured.