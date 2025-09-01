Chinese president proposes global governance initiative at SCO summit

TIANJIN, China, September 1.​ Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for a global governance initiative during a meeting held in the “SCO Plus” format, with the goal of leveling the playing field for a fairer world system, Trend reports.

Following his consecutive proposals on global development, global security, and global civilization, Xi introduced the new initiative for global governance. In his speech, he emphasized China’s readiness to work with all countries to build a fair and equal global governance system and to advance toward a community with a shared future for humanity.

The annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is taking place in Tianjin, China, from August 31 through September 1. The event brings together leaders from more than twenty countries, alongside representatives of international organizations.

