Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of China in the region, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, Trend reports.

"We contribute to maintaining international and regional peace and security, and we are implementing large-scale economic, transport, and energy projects," the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev also added that Azerbaijan was among the first to support the "One Belt, One Road" initiative proposed by the President of the People's Republic of China and is implementing significant practical projects in this direction.