TIANJIN, China, September 1. As Kyrgyzstan gears up to take the reins of the SCO, Cholpon-Ata, nestled by the picturesque Issyk-Kul Lake, is set to shine as the organization’s tourism and cultural capital, Trend reports.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov made the statement at the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Tianjin.

A series of events is planned in Cholpon-Ata, including the anniversary of the Issyk-Kul Intellectual Forum, first held in 1986 on the initiative of the renowned writer and thinker Chingiz Aitmatov. Zhaparov extended an invitation to cultural and sports delegations from member states of the SCO to engage in the forthcoming World Nomad Games, which Kyrgyzstan is slated to host in the autumn of 2026.

The SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan under the motto 25 Years of SCO: Together for Sustainable Peace, Development, and Prosperity.

