Tajikistan, AIIB discuss green energy cooperation

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 1. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Jin Liqun discussed broad opportunities for cooperation in green energy, Trend reports, citing the presidential administration.

The meeting took place during the 25th SCO Council of Heads of State in Tianjin.

The leaders discussed the construction and modernization of power plants of various capacities, as well as the commissioning of solar and wind facilities. They highlighted the need for AIIB financial support for projects in water resource management, flood and landslide risk reduction, and the introduction of modern monitoring and control technologies.

Focus was directed towards enhancing transport synergies, advancing pertinent infrastructural frameworks, and optimizing utility modernization processes. Potential domains for synergistic collaboration encompass the mobilization of private capital, the advancement of cutting-edge financing methodologies, and the deployment of novel financial instruments.

AIIB is currently involved in four investment projects in Tajikistan totaling over $430 million, including the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant and a 920-meter road bridge in the Nurabad district. The bank has also decided to increase financing for the Rogun HPP to $500 million.

