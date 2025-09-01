Press Council congratulates Trend News Agency on its 30th anniversary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone—its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

The Press Council of Azerbaijan has extended its congratulations to Trend News Agency on the occasion of its anniversary, highlighting the agency’s long-standing contribution to journalism and information dissemination.

The congratulatory message highlights that Trend got its start during a pivotal and delicate time for the country and has since blossomed into a media powerhouse that acts as a beacon for information sharing, covering a wide array of activities.



The message drives home the point that a good number of Trend’s alumni have risen to the occasion, becoming heavy hitters in journalism and making their mark in various corners of public life.

“Trend established a tradition by ensuring that journalistic professionalism aligns with the interests and concerns of society. Preserving this tradition and maintaining its stance is not achieved by every information agency. Those that succeed also exemplify adaptability to modern demands, standing out as a recognized media brand of Azerbaijan globally, trusted and respected. A key factor in its popularity is its diverse international media cooperation, which plays a significant role in promoting truths about our country abroad.

Members of the Press Council’s Board congratulate Trend’s management and staff, wishing them boundless creative energy and expressing confidence that the agency will continue achieving great success, heralding Azerbaijan’s new accomplishments, and reaching even higher positions in the global information space,” the Press Council said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel