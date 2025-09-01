President of Türkiye announces upcoming visit to Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in a congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the country’s 34th Independence Day, announced his planned visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

President Erdoğan underscored the paramount importance of bilateral relations, highlighting that connections rooted in mutual human engagement are persistently evolving in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, particularly through the mechanisms of the Organization of Turkic States.

Meanwhile, the third meeting of the Uzbekistan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held in June of last year, chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Following that meeting, the governments were instructed to adopt a joint roadmap to implement the decisions taken during the session.

