Social Rehabilitation Center for children ready to operate in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ The newly established “Hold My Hand” Social Rehabilitation Center for Children, created with the support of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and in partnership with the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, is set to begin operations, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva visited the center to review the facilities, expressing interest in the social environment and service models designed for the children.

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, articulated the center’s mission, emphasizing that the “Hold My Hand” Social Rehabilitation Center is dedicated to fostering a secure, nurturing, and supportive ecosystem for children facing challenging life situations or those lacking familial support.

The center will provide a suite of offerings, including preliminary psychosocial evaluations, crisis interventions, provisional placements, healthcare support, and social reintegration services. Personalized growth frameworks will be established to facilitate the children's assimilation into the community and ensure their long-term welfare.



The facility boasts contemporary, expansive, and optimally illuminated environments meticulously engineered to prioritize the safety and well-being of the children, complemented by designated recreational zones and diverse activity hubs. The extensive outdoor environment encompasses recreational zones and verdant landscapes.

Leyla Aliyeva, who closely inspected the facilities and offered her recommendations, met with the highly qualified and professional young staff formed to operate the center in line with family-based alternative care principles. She wished them success in their endeavors.

