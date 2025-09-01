President of Iran brands SCO Plus valuable chance to bolster co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. It's a valuable opportunity to develop and strengthen dialogue and cooperation with other countries within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus ("SCO+"), Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at the summit of heads of state of the "SCO+" in China today, Trend reports.

According to him, the experience of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows that cooperation between developing and economically prosperous countries can be a practical step towards solving many problems.

Pezeshkian noted that, moreover, the development of cooperation with southern countries, mainly in the fields of finance and joint investment, can seriously stand on the agenda of the SCO.

He underlined that Iran believes that, given its potential, the organization could become a coordination center for the use of new technologies and artificial intelligence. Iran is ready to cooperate in these areas, using its scientific, energy, and transit capabilities.

The Iranian president stated that Iran has an important geographical opportunity to create a communication link between transit lines, being located at the center of communication between the East and the West.

Pezeshkian visited China on August 31.

