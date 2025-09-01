Chinese airline launches direct flights to Tajikistan's Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 1. The Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan announced the launch of direct flights operated by Zhejiang Loong Air on the Xi’an-Dushanbe-Xi’an route, starting September 16, 2025, Trend reports.

Air travel operations will be conducted biweekly. The newly established corridor is anticipated to enhance diplomatic relations between the two urban centers, augment bilateral synergies, catalyze tourism influx, and streamline transit for the populace of Tajikistan and China.

The agency noted that the development of Tajikistan’s civil aviation sector has been supported by the country’s Open Skies policy, which has helped expand flight networks and increase connectivity. Plans are also underway to cooperate with additional foreign airlines and open new routes in the future.

