President Tokayev backs creation of SCO Dev't Bank at “SCO Plus” Summit

TIANJIN, China, September 1. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has supported the idea of ​​establishing the SCO Development Bank during his speech at the "SCO Plus" summit, held under the slogan "Implementing multilateralism, ensuring regional security and promoting sustainable development", Trend reports.

Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan is actively involved in all processes aimed at enhancing financial, economic, investment, and technological cooperation in the SCO format.

"We support the establishment of the SCO Development Bank as a useful financial institution aimed at developing the economies of the organization's member countries. Kazakhstan is ready to continue to comprehensively promote the strengthening of regional interconnectedness. We believe that close attention should be paid to the further development and integration of such large-scale projects as 'One Belt, One Road' with the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the North-South and Middle Corridor transport routes," he noted.

According to Tokayev, the task of developing common rules and ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence technologies has become especially relevant.

In this regard, he supported the creation of the Global Organization for Cooperation in Artificial Intelligence with headquarters in Shanghai.

