Over past two years, Azerbaijan-China relations have reached qualitatively new level - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 1 September 2025 15:04 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
TIANJIN, China, September 1. Over the past two years, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan and China are connected by warm, friendly relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership. Deepening these relations is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the head of state noted. He described the signing of a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries this year as a historic event, emphasizing that it has opened a new chapter in Azerbaijan-China relations.

