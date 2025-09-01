World Bank sets stage for Istanbul rail bypass development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The World Bank has begun preparations for the Istanbul North Rail Crossing (INRAIL) infrastructure project, which involves the construction of a new 122-kilometer electrified railway line bypassing Istanbul, Trend reports via WB.

Meanwhile, the route will connect the districts of Çayirova and Çatalca and cross the Bosphorus via the railway section of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. The project will also provide access to both airports in the metropolis and will become an important element of international transport corridors between Europe and Asia.

According to the World Bank document, the total cost of the project is estimated at approximately $8.1 billion. The bank's Board of Directors is scheduled to review the project in March 2026.