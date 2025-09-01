Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

World Bank sets stage for Istanbul rail bypass development

Economy Materials 1 September 2025 17:45 (UTC +04:00)
World Bank sets stage for Istanbul rail bypass development

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The World Bank has begun preparations for the Istanbul North Rail Crossing (INRAIL) infrastructure project, which involves the construction of a new 122-kilometer electrified railway line bypassing Istanbul, Trend reports via WB.

Meanwhile, the route will connect the districts of Çayirova and Çatalca and cross the Bosphorus via the railway section of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. The project will also provide access to both airports in the metropolis and will become an important element of international transport corridors between Europe and Asia.

According to the World Bank document, the total cost of the project is estimated at approximately $8.1 billion. The bank's Board of Directors is scheduled to review the project in March 2026.

Latest

Latest

Read more