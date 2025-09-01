There are good opportunities to expand Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation in number of areas - President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to the President of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini on the occasion of the country’s national holiday—Constitution Day, Trend reports.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations to President Peter Pellegrini and the people of Slovakia on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

“The friendship and partnership that unite our countries and peoples are of great importance to us. We are pleased with the current dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Slovakia ties. I would especially like to highlight the successful cooperation in the energy sector, which is one of the priority areas of our partnership,” President Aliyev noted.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that today there are good opportunities to expand Azerbaijan–Slovakia cooperation in a number of areas and enrich it with new content.

“I am confident that by making full use of this potential and the existing opportunities, through our joint efforts, we will be able to further develop our friendly relations and deepen our interaction,” the head of state emphasized.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel