Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ This week, average prices for Azeri Light CIF and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan rose, while prices for Urals (EX NOVO) and Dated Brent fell, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field rose by $0.57, or 0.8 percent, compared to the previous week, to $69.49 per barrel.

The maximum price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $69.74 per barrel, and the minimum was $69.30 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $67.98 per barrel, which is $0.6, or 0.9 percent, more than the previous week. During the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $68.24 per barrel, and the minimum price was $67.76 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $56.14 per barrel, up $0.54, or 1 percent, from the previous week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $56.62 per barrel, and the lowest was $55.81 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $67.50 per barrel for the week, down $0.22, or 0.3 percent, from the previous week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $67.85 per barrel, and the lowest was $67.27 per barrel.

Oil type/date 25.08.2025 26.08.2025 27.08.2025 28.08.2025 29.08.2025 Average price Azeri LT CIF - $69.30 $69.61 $69.31 $69.74 $69.49 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan - $67.76 $68.10 $67.81 $68.24 $67.98 Urals (EX NOVO) - $55.81 $55.91 $56.22 $56.62 $56.14 Dated Brent - $67.44 $67.27 $67.45 $67.85 $67.50

