KazMunayGas, China’s Sinopec strengthen ties on oil exploration and petrochemical projects

During a working visit to Beijing, KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Sinopec Chairman Hou Qijun to advance cooperation in oil and gas projects, particularly the “Berezovsky” exploration project in West Kazakhstan. The project, jointly funded on a 50/50 basis, has an estimated 500 million tons of fuel resources and is progressing with seismic surveys and exploratory drilling.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register