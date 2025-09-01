Tajik president highlights importance of expanding SCO partnership

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during his speech at the SCO meeting in Tianjin, Trend reports.

The president stressed the need to develop collaboration in key economic sectors, including transport and transit, energy, industry, agriculture, innovation, and digitalization. He highlighted Tajikistan’s efforts to improve transport infrastructure and harness the country’s hydroelectric potential.

Rahmon also delineated avenues for capital infusion in industrial advancement, contemporary processing enterprises for mineral resources, and the agro-industrial domain. He urged SCO stakeholders to enhance synergies in the tourism sector, with a specific focus on ecotourism, alpine tourism, and wellness tourism initiatives.

The president underscored the importance of joint efforts to combat terrorism, extremism, separatism, radicalism, cyber threats, drug trafficking, and other forms of transnational crime. He noted that the agreements signed on the creation of the SCO Anti-Drug Center and the Universal Center to Counter Security Threats open new prospects for cooperation in these areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel