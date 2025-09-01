SCO set to become global hub for fast-tracked AI growth - President Tokayev

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the need to strengthen cooperation in high technology and digitalization during his speech at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Trend reports.

President Tokayev underscored that this imperative has escalated in urgency. By 2033, the market for artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to ascend to a staggering $5 trillion, with its penetration in the global technology sector anticipated to escalate to 30 percent.

“Progress in this field is evident and outpaces development in other strategic sectors. I am convinced that the SCO can become a global leader in accelerated AI development. Therefore, we support China’s proposal to establish a Global Organization for AI Cooperation and are ready to make our contribution to this critically important initiative. We advocate for effective collaboration across the entire digital agenda, including implementing ‘smart solutions’ in the real economy, healthcare, transport and logistics, and urban management,” Tokayev said.

In a strategic initiative, the Kazakh president advocated for the establishment of an SCO Expert Forum on Artificial Intelligence, designed to convene periodically among the member states of the SCO.



“The inaugural convening is strategically scheduled to occur in Astana, coinciding with the prestigious Digital Bridge Forum.” Furthermore, in 2027, Kazakhstan aims to convene a High-Level Conference focused on the integration of Artificial Intelligence within the frameworks of SCO Economies. In the upcoming fiscal year, we are strategically positioned to convene delegates from SCO media entities to engage in a comprehensive dialogue regarding the multifaceted challenges of information policy within the context of the evolving technological landscape,” the head of state articulated.

