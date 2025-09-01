Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society awards Trend News Agency with centennial medal (PHOTO)

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone—its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

To celebrate the milestone, Novruz Aslan, President of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and a member of Parliament, bestowed the society's 100th anniversary medal upon Ilgar Huseynov, Director of Trend News Agency.

Novruz Aslan tipped his hat and extended heartfelt congratulations to Trend on behalf of the members of the Red Crescent Society and in his own right, celebrating the agency’s three decades of dedicated service.

“The demand for free speech, pluralism, moral and ethical enlightenment, the expression of national interests, and accurate daily news in Azerbaijan is fulfilled by our National Press. Trend Information Agency, which places the highest priority on delivering independent, impartial, and reliable information while embracing tolerance, diversity, and distinctiveness, has earned deep admiration from readers over the years.

I want to send out my heartfelt respect and best wishes as I congratulate you and your team on reaching the 30th anniversary of your work, on behalf of the members of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, and personally from me as well.



In today’s globalized world, keeping up credibility and drawing in new readers among the sea of electronic media is tough. Yet, by bringing together a skilled team able to tap into modern global media, Trend has tackled these challenges and built up its influence even more.

The agency’s distinguished path serves as a model for newly established electronic media outlets in Azerbaijan. With a sense of responsibility and pride, we can say that Trend promptly covers not only Azerbaijani events but also developments across the Caspian region, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia, serving as a trusted source for the international arena.

It is a source of joy that Trend’s 30th anniversary coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press.

The Trend team has always paid close attention to the activities of the Red Crescent Society, regularly highlighting our work on its website. My political analyses, covering events in the country and around the world, have regularly appeared on your site, reflecting our long-standing cooperation.

I once again sincerely congratulate you and your team on this momentous occasion, wishing good health, long life, inexhaustible energy, and continued success in your honorable work for the advancement of our national press," he noted.

