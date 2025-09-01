Uzbekistan highlights strategic importance of transport corridors within SCO

TIANJIN, China, September 1. Establishing efficient transport routes that ensure reliable connections with global corridors is a vital priority for Uzbekistan, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the “SCO Plus” summit in Tianjin, Trend reports.

“Of paramount significance in this framework is the operationalization of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway initiative. In the forthcoming landscape, the integration of this corridor with the Trans-Afghan nexus will establish a robust framework for a cohesive transportation matrix throughout the SCO domain, thereby unlocking novel avenues for commercial exchange and economic synergies.

Enhancing collaborative synergies among our communities is pivotal in fortifying camaraderie and fostering reciprocal comprehension. We propose initiating the Silk Road Cultural Dialogue, strategically designed to enhance cultural diversity and propagate the core values inherent within the ‘SCO family’ framework.

With great pleasure, I invite all our partners to participate in the upcoming autumn events of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, which will serve as an important platform to showcase the unique historical heritage of our countries,” the president noted.

