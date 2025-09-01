Azerbaijan’s Ganja sets clock ticking for 3rd CIS Games (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The official countdown ceremony for the III CIS Games took place in Ganja, Trend reports via Baku City Ring Operating Company.

The event was attended by the deputy chairman of the Games Organizing Committee, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov. The speeches noted that hosting such a significant sporting event in Azerbaijan is an important event in the country's sporting and cultural life.

Minister Gayibov called on the residents of Ganja to actively support the athletes during the Games. "There is less than a month left before the start of the Games. As you know, sport is one of the priorities of state policy in Azerbaijan. Our country has already hosted various multi-sport competitions. However, this is the first time such a major sporting event will be held in the region. The opening and closing ceremonies will be held in Ganja, as well as competitions in several sports," he said.

During the ceremony, the official mascots of the III CIS Games, Bebir and Leyla, were presented to the general public. The most notable moment of the event was the launch of the countdown clock.

The event continued with an artistic program.

The III CIS Games will be held from September 28 through October 8, 2025, in seven cities of Azerbaijan: Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shфki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The opening and closing ceremonies will take place at the Ganja City Stadium.