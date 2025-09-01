President of Kyrgyzstan underscores SCO’s growing role as transregional force

TIANJIN, China, September 1. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has evolved into the largest transregional association, playing a systemic role not only in the affairs of the Eurasian space but also at the global level, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov said at the “SCO Plus” summit in Tianjin, Trend reports.

Zhaparov stressed that the nearly 25-year path of the Organization convincingly demonstrates the political wisdom and soundness of its founding principles.

"Every year, new ideas and initiatives emerge within the SCO; the agenda is enriched with new areas of cooperation, opening up numerous opportunities for enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration," the president said.

He emphasized that the SCO has been successfully fulfilling its mission of protecting member states from the “three evils” of terrorism, separatism, and extremism.

The president recalled that the 2007 Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation laid the foundation for a new level of interaction among SCO member states.

According to him, conditions are now being created for a qualitative breakthrough, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, which should become the core of cooperation.

The president underlined the particular potential of areas such as green energy and the digital economy, while stressing that cooperation also spans science, investment, culture, youth exchanges, and healthcare.

Zhaparov added that, given the dynamic development of the economies of SCO members, observers, and partners, it is crucial to develop coordinated mechanisms for aligning efforts.

"The expansion of the format to 'SCO Plus' allows our Organization to scale up and finance projects, as well as to promote economic integration of a wider range of countries, including through the creation of an international transport network centered in Central Asia. This enables participation not only of SCO member states, but also of observer states, dialogue partners, and non-member countries, fostering dialogue between Asia and Europe," Zhaparov said.