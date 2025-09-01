OSCE resolutions on past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict rendered null

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. All OSCE decisions on the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict were invalidated, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said in a statement on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and related structures, Trend reports.

"Accordingly, the closure of these institutions has been formalized, and all OSCE participating states have recognized that the aforementioned institutions, which were once established to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, have become redundant in the new circumstances following the resolution of the conflict," the statement reads.