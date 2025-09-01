Levon Mnatsakanyan's statements to preliminary investigation in criminal case disclosed in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The Baku Military Court disclosed the statements of the accused Levon Mnatsakanyan given during the preliminary investigation in the criminal case, Trend reports.

In his testimony, Mnatsakanyan stated that in September 1992, he began military service in the “army” of the so-called regime as a deputy battalion commander. Over the years, he was appointed to various positions. From May 2007 to November 2012, he served as Chief of Staff of the “defense army” of the so-called regime, and from November 2012 to June 2015, he was Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia. Between December 14, 2018, and May–June 2019, he headed the “Rescue Department” in the city of Khankendi, and from May–June 2019 to June 2020, he served as “Chief of Police.” After retirement, he stated that he has not been employed anywhere.

Mnatsakanyan noted that during his service as commander of the so-called “defense army,” the financing, arming, and other needs of the “army” were carried out by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia at the expense of the state budget of Armenia.

He also admitted that since beginning his military service in the so-called “defense army” in September 1992, he had taken part in battles in the Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Aghdara, Aghdam, and Jabrayil regions during the First Karabakh War.

Court proceedings are ongoing against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.