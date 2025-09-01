President of Kazakhstan advocates reform of United Nations

TIANJIN, China, September 1. The President of Kazakhstan called for reforming the UN during his speech at the SCO Plus summit, held under the slogan “Implementing multilateralism, ensuring regional security, and promoting sustainable development,” Trend reports.

In his speech, President Tokayev noted that in the current complex geopolitical realities, Kazakhstan must support the UN as a universal and independent organization.

“At the same time, there is an urgent need to reform the UN, primarily its key body, the Security Council. We are fully aware of the complexity of such a reform, but there is no other way. If the current generation of leaders refuses to carry out this task, it could permanently and irrevocably undermine the trust of states in the UN,” he stressed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the Global Governance Initiative put forward by the President of the People's Republic of China at the summit, which contains a long-term vision for the development of the international community.

According to him, the initiative organically complements the common efforts aimed at forming a more just and sustainable world order.

The President separately thanked the leaders of the SCO member states for their strong support for the process of transforming the CSTO into a full-fledged international organization.