Turkmenistan accelerates second stage of Arkadag city construction

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 1. The second stage of Arkadag city’s construction, which includes more than 180 residential, social, and transport infrastructure projects, is set to accelerate following an on-site inspection by the National Leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

During his visit on Sunday, Berdimuhamedov reviewed key projects such as entrance gates on Ahalteke Atlary Avenue, symbols in front of the multi-purpose stadium, and a new water supply system from the Karakum River, as well as the design of the railway station and the Gorjav district administration building. He issued several adjustments, emphasizing proper planning of social and industrial facilities and the use of materials adapted to local conditions.

State media disseminated that the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty advocated for officials to guarantee the punctual and superior execution of all designated initiatives to bolster the city’s holistic advancement.



The official launch of Arkadag city transpired on June 29, 2023. The initial phase successfully deployed 336 state-of-the-art facilities, whereas the current second phase is strategically positioned to substantially enhance residential and infrastructural capacities.

