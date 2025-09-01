Banks boost lending to transport and communications sectors in Azerbaijan in Aug. 2025
Banks in Azerbaijan have increased lending to the transport and communication sector to around 2 billion manat, marking a 12% rise compared to last year. Overall credit to the real economy reached roughly 30 billion manat, reflecting steady growth across key sectors.
