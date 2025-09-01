Iran’s Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company posts revenue growth in early year
Iran’s Bandar Abbas Refinery reported net revenue of around $300 million for the first three months of the current Iranian year, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. The company expects even higher revenue for the full year, while maintaining its position as the third-largest refinery in the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy