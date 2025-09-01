Iran’s Bandar Abbas Oil Refining Company posts revenue growth in early year

Iran’s Bandar Abbas Refinery reported net revenue of around $300 million for the first three months of the current Iranian year, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. The company expects even higher revenue for the full year, while maintaining its position as the third-largest refinery in the country.

