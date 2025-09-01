Uzbekistan takes lead on regional development initiatives at SCO Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 1. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized at today's Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit that the SCO embodies the principles of mutual respect, trust, and shared prosperity, and noted the need to strengthen dialogue, expand economic and transport ties, ensure security, and promote cultural and humanitarian exchanges, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

The President proposed new initiatives, including:

✅ Establishing a Regional SCO Center for Critical Materials;

✅ Creating an SCO Energy Consortium and digital investment platforms;

✅ Developing a “Unified SCO Transport Space” integrated with the Belt and Road Initiative;

✅ Expanding cooperation on green industry, climate adaptation, and innovation;

✅ Promoting youth, education, and cultural exchange.

“An important outcome of the Summit was the decision to establish, based on the SCO RATS in Tashkent, a permanent body – the Universal Center for Countering Security Challenges and Threats,” Saidov said.

“Uzbekistan reaffirms its strong commitment to working with all our partners to build peace, stability, and sustainable development across our vast region,” the publication reads.