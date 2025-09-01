Trend News Agency holds strong reputation as reliable source on Azerbaijan - view from Kazakhstan

On September 1, 2025, Trend News Agency celebrates an important milestone - its 30th anniversary. Over three decades, Trend has grown from a small editorial office into one of the region’s leading and most respected multilingual agencies, covering key events in the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and the Caspian region. Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of its team, the agency has earned recognition from politicians, diplomats, and business leaders around the world. Looking ahead, Trend aims to expand further into European and Asian media markets. Platforms have already been established in Türkiye and across Europe, providing a foundation for the agency to compete with media outlets in these regions.

Kazakh political analyst and Director of the Institute for Applied Ethnopolitical Research Talgat Kaliyev shared his views on cooperation with Trend News Agency and its activities.

“In Kazakhstan, we closely follow developments in Azerbaijan - a brotherly nation, our closest partner and ally. For this reason, Trend is regarded as one of the most important and authoritative sources of information on both Azerbaijan and the wider region. Today, many Kazakhstanis see Trend as a primary source of news,” Kaliyev said.

He emphasized the significance of Trend’s analytical reports in shaping perceptions of the region’s economic outlook. “Before entering a new market, any investor seeks to thoroughly assess the country’s political environment, reforms, and economic trends. In this respect, Trend’s high-quality analysis plays a vital role. It is no coincidence that Trend’s materials consistently appear at the top when searching for information about Azerbaijan online,” Kaliyev noted.

The analyst added that Trend’s publications are in demand globally and carry considerable weight.

“In today’s era of information overload, exclusivity is more valuable than ever. Trend’s presence at major international platforms enables its journalists to broaden the scope of their analysis and factor in a wide range of perspectives. This is what gives their reporting such depth and high quality,” he concluded.