President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to Slovak President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Slovak Republic, Peter Pellegrini, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. Pellegrini,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and your entire nation on the national holiday of your country—Constitution Day.

The friendship and partnership that unite our countries and peoples are of great importance to us. We are pleased with the current dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Slovakia ties. I would especially like to highlight the successful cooperation in the energy sector, which is one of the priority areas of our partnership.

Today, there are good opportunities to expand Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation in a number of areas and enrich it with new content. I am confident that by making full use of this potential and the existing opportunities, through our joint efforts we will be able to further develop our friendly relations and deepen our interaction.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health and success in your endeavors, and to the friendly people of Slovakia—lasting well-being and prosperity," reads the letter.

