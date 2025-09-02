Uzbekistan reports sharp uptick in French tourists in early 2025

Photo: National Statistics Committee

Uzbekistan is seeing a significant rise in French visitors, with 15,200 traveling to the country for tourism between January and July 2025—a 25 percent increase compared to last year. Travel remains the primary reason for visits, followed by family, business, and study trips.

