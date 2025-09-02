China–Uzbekistan relations mark breakthrough with expanding trade and fresh initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $14 billion last year and has grown by another 23 percent since the beginning of this year, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

This was announced during the meeting between President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, held with the participation of official delegations of both countries.

The sides set a goal to raise bilateral trade to $20 billion, driven by the mutual supply of industrial and agricultural products. The investment portfolio of joint projects has already surpassed $60 billion, with 64 projects worth more than $10 billion launched in 2024. In Uzbekistan’s regions, joint technoparks and special industrial zones are operating, while the production of BYD electric vehicles is expanding with an increasing level of localization.

On the eve of the visit, a successful business forum was held, where promising projects were explored in the fields of green energy and energy efficiency, modernization and digitalization of public transport, construction of toll highways, deep processing of critical minerals, as well as in chemistry, water management, agriculture, tourism, and urban development.

Comprehensive partnerships with China’s Eximbank, the State Development Bank, the Silk Road Fund, and other institutions are expanding. With the support of Eximbank, construction of the Olympic Village in Tashkent was recently completed.

The heads of state pointed out that in recent years, a significant breakthrough has come about in bilateral relations. They were really pleased with how contacts have been picking up at all levels, how political dialogue has been ramping up, and how they’ve been backing each other on key issues.

Uzbekistan reaffirmed its unwavering support for the “One China” policy and the joint fight against the “three evils”—terrorism, extremism, and separatism. The leaders also praised the intensification of interregional exchanges and agreed to continue expert cooperation on poverty eradication programs in Uzbekistan, drawing on China’s experience.

President Mirziyoyev proposed the creation of an Uzbek-Chinese Center for Artificial Intelligence Development to promote innovation projects and train specialists. The meeting also welcomed the launch of the practical phase of the strategic China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project.

To facilitate the growth of tourism, the two countries are increasing the number of flights and have introduced a visa-free regime.

The leaders also exchanged views on the international agenda, underscoring the importance of continued coordination and mutual support within the framework of the United Nations, SCO, the Central Asia-China format, and other multilateral platforms.

At the conclusion of the talks, the president of Uzbekistan invited the Chinese leader to pay an official visit to the country. The meeting was held in a traditionally open, trusting, and friendly atmosphere.

