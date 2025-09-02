ICRC announces imminent closure of its representative office in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will close its representative office in Azerbaijan by decision of the country's government on September 3, 2025, a source in the office told Trend.

The source mentioned that the ICRC will keep in touch with the Azerbaijani authorities to back up individuals covered by international humanitarian law (IHL), in line with its mandate and the country's commitments under the Geneva Conventions.

"We intend to continue our dialogue on humanitarian diplomacy, IHR, and other humanitarian issues of common interest.

Since 1992, the ICRC has helped meet the urgent needs of people affected by the conflict, provided psychosocial support to affected people, improved critical infrastructure, and implemented mine risk education and safe behavior projects in areas contaminated by mines and other explosive ordnance.

The ICRC has supported the authorities in promoting the implementation of international humanitarian law and clarifying the fate of people missing in connection with the conflict.

We have visited those detained in connection with the conflict, monitored their conditions of detention and treatment, and helped maintain contact with their families. In all our work, we have worked closely with our partners, such as the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society, ministries, and government agencies, as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies," the source added.

