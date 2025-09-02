Iran's NIOC announces spending to ramp up crude oil and gas production

The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is investing 3.7 billion euros in 28 projects. By March 2025, output will rise by over 9,100 barrels of oil and 9 million cubic meters of gas daily. By early 2026, production will further increase by 70,000 barrels of oil and 14 million cubic meters of gas per day.

