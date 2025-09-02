Uzbekistan brings together Chinese business leaders to go over major co-op projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 2. As part of the official business program of his visit to China, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with the heads of leading Chinese companies, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president’s office.

The event brought together executives from China Gold, China Coal Resources, China Datang Corporation, Tianjin Rail Transit Group, Poly Changda, Tianjin Urban Construction, Jinchuan Group, China Synfuels, ST Wonderful, Mizuda, World Agriculture, Dongzhu Ecology, and other major companies.

President Mirziyoyev pointed out the ongoing strong interest of Chinese businesses in Uzbekistan, highlighting that investment in the country topped $10 billion last year.



During the meeting, participants went over prospects for teaming up in energy, geology, agriculture, and water management, as well as the chemical and jewelry industries, public transport upgrades, infrastructure development, and tourism.

Earlier, during a meeting between President Mirziyoyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, it was announced that trade turnover between Uzbekistan and China exceeded $14 billion last year and has grown by a further 23 percent since the beginning of this year

