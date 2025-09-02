Kyrgyzstan’s Karakul hosts debut of new fish processing plant

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 2. A modern fish processing plant with an annual production capacity of up to 5,000 tons has been inaugurated in Karakul city, Jalal-Abad region, Trend reports via the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan.

The facility, nestled in the Zheen-Kyshtoo area, has the chops to handle up to 20 tons of raw materials each day. It operates on a full production cycle, including fish reception and storage, cutting, salting, packaging, cooling, and freezing. The plant sources raw materials both from its own fish farms and from neighboring enterprises.

Set on a 1.5-hectare patch of land, the complex boasts production workshops that take up 750 square meters of a total 1,300 square meters of building space. The project attracted investments worth 119 million soms ($1.3 billion) and created up to 50 jobs. Its main products include chilled and frozen fish, as well as semi-finished goods.

The plant’s output is sent to both the home front and shipped off to Russia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. International HACCP and ISO quality standards have been introduced, ensuring product safety and competitiveness. Production waste is also processed into feed, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Strategic initiatives encompass augmenting the operational throughput of the facility while concurrently broadening the portfolio of offerings.

