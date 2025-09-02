President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Vietnam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 2. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, His Excellency Mr. Luong Cuong, Trend reports.

''Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you, and through you to the friendly people of Vietnam, our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the independence of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Having undergone a remarkable development, today, Vietnam has made significant strides and successes in all areas.

The level of development of Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations based on good traditions is gratifying. The state visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Mr. To Lam, to Azerbaijan in May is of particular importance in terms of the development of our bilateral relations. The documents signed in a number of spheres as part of the visit, particularly the “Joint Statement on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam”, have elevated Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations to a higher level.

Currently, there is a great potential for cooperation between our countries in the fields of economy, trade, culture, education, energy, transport, and other areas. I would like to specially note our fruitful cooperation within international organizations based on mutual trust and support. We are determined to further develop our interstate relations built on solid foundations.

I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to enhance relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, and to further expand our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Vietnam,'' the letter reads.